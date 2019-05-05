Andrew J. DiNobile



Poughkeepsie - Andrew J. DiNobile, 74, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born on July 17, 1944 in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Andrew and Jenny DiNobile. Andrew married Karen Swatowy and she survives in Poughkeepsie, NY. Andrew had worked as a service advisor for Curry Honda in Yorktown, NY. He was a NY Yankees fan, a great cook and loved pets. He was a loving father and grandfather and his family was everything. Andrew is survived his son Andrew E. (Dorothy) DiNobile of Beacon, NY, his daughter Kristen Arns of Poughkeepsie and daughter Erica (Eric) Bowers of Fishkill, NY. Additionally he is survived by his grandchildren Jacob, Ryan and Carson. Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019, 4-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial Donations may be made to: Mid-Hudson Animal Aid, 54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 5, 2019