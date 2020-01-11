|
Andrew J. Minor
Poughkeepsie - Andrew J. Minor was born in Orange, Virginia on November 2, 1936 to the late William & Gertrude Spottsworth Minor. Andrew passed away at Vassar Bros. Medical Center on January 9, 2020.
Andrew served in the US Army as a Medical Corpsman. He attended the Culinary Institute of America. Andrew was a Deacon at the Central Baptist Church since 1994. He was predeceased by 2 wives: Adelaide Nicholas and Joyce Skipworth.
Andrew is survived by his 3 children: Tereena Sidberry, Ramona Green and Andrew Minor, Jr. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, one sister, one brother and a host of relatives and friends. His memories will always be cherished.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11-12 Noon at the Central Baptist Church, 26 Church Rd., Salt Point, NY 12578. Services will follow the visitation at 12 Noon. Burial will follow with Military Honors in The LaGrange Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020