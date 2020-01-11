Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
26 Church Rd.
Salt Point, NY
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
26 Church Rd.
Salt Point, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Minor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Minor


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. Minor Obituary
Andrew J. Minor

Poughkeepsie - Andrew J. Minor was born in Orange, Virginia on November 2, 1936 to the late William & Gertrude Spottsworth Minor. Andrew passed away at Vassar Bros. Medical Center on January 9, 2020.

Andrew served in the US Army as a Medical Corpsman. He attended the Culinary Institute of America. Andrew was a Deacon at the Central Baptist Church since 1994. He was predeceased by 2 wives: Adelaide Nicholas and Joyce Skipworth.

Andrew is survived by his 3 children: Tereena Sidberry, Ramona Green and Andrew Minor, Jr. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, one sister, one brother and a host of relatives and friends. His memories will always be cherished.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11-12 Noon at the Central Baptist Church, 26 Church Rd., Salt Point, NY 12578. Services will follow the visitation at 12 Noon. Burial will follow with Military Honors in The LaGrange Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now