Andrew Johnson
Staatsburg - Andrew W. Johnson, 69, a lifelong resident of Staatsburg, passed away on September 20, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on September 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Louis C. and Ruth (Baker) Johnson.
After growing up on the family dairy farm with his two older brothers and graduating Roosevelt high school, Andrew enlisted with the United States Army in 1971 through 1974 and served a tour of duty in Korea during that time. He then returned to Staatsburg where he began working for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 21 until his retirement in 2013.
Throughout his younger years Andrew enjoyed riding his motorcycle which included a cross country trip with schoolmates whom became lifelong friends. An avid lover of the outdoors Andrew spent many days enjoying golfing, hunting and fishing, a highlight of those times were his yearly mountain lake fishing expeditions with friends which spanned over thirty years.
He was a skilled tradesman who had the opportunity to pass his skills along to the younger generation through teaching welding classes at Local 21.
After his retirement, Andrew gave his time freely to anyone who needed a helping hand whether you were a friend or an acquaintance.
Andrew was also just as happy to sit down with you and enjoy a good cup of coffee and share stories.
He was a good and kind man who will be greatly missed.
Andrew is survived by his brother Louis B. Johnson and his wife Barbara, of Staatsburg, NY, his brother David R. Johnson, of Staatsburg, NY, his nephew Eric Johnson and his wife Mercedes, of Marthas Vineyard, MA, his niece Tiffany Ann Johnson and her husband Derek Nagengast, of Marthas Vineyard, MA
Andrew was predeceased by his parents.
There are no Calling Hours
A celebration of Andrew's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in honor of Andrew can be made to West Clinton Fire Department.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com