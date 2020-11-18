Mrs. Andrew L. Mund, Jr



Mrs. Andrew L. Mund, Jr, Ethelyn Bower Mund, Ethie friend to all passed away peacefully on the evening of 10 November 2020 at the age of 93. Ethie was born on June 21, 1927, native of Poughkeepsie, NY and her parents were Earl and Ethel Hawley. She had a brother Elliot Hawley who predeceased her. She attended Poughkeepsie public schools and Briarcliff College.



Ethie married Dr. Andrew L. Mund, Jr. were married on August 14, 1948. They built and lived in their home in Poughkeepsie, enjoying gardening and keeping their property beautiful. Ethie loved entertaining, hosting many parties and gathering in their home. Being lifelong residents of Poughkeepsie they shared their lives with lifelong friends. Those that knew Ethic also knew of her love for animals, in particular the many dogs that made a part of her life, but also the cats and rabbits. Ethie and Andy along with a group of close friends formed a tight knit group calling themselves "Her Majesty's Marching Highland Rifles" incorporating the first letter of last names: Hinkley, Mund, Mund, Heaton, and Roig. The HMMHR sponsored several parties and just generally enjoyed life. The same group would usually meet at Ethie and Andy's home for Sunday breakfast and then head across the Hudson River for an afternoon of skeet shooting with the nickname of "Mund's Guns a Go-Go". Ethie always happy to have gatherings at her home. Ethie was very active in Poughkeepsie Community Service as a member of the Poughkeepsie Garden Club, Planned Parenthood, March of Dimes, past president of the Poughkeepsie Junior League and an active volunteer at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center from 1946 to 2016. She was a member of the Vassar Brothers Medical Center Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Board from 1985 to 1988 and life member of the Trustees until 2016.



Ethie received the Eleanor Roosevelt award from the Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val-Kill in 1993 and the Bessie Payne Award in 2013. In 2015 Ethie's name was entered into the Honor Roll of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. She received the following awards, certificates, and recognition on the occasion of her retirement as a Life Trustee at Vassar Brother Medical Center in 2016: Service Award from Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Recognition from the New York State Assembly in recognition of her service. Certificate of Recognition from New York State Senator Sue Servino. Certificate of Merit in recognition for her outstanding contribution as a Life Trustee of the Foundation for the Vassar Brothers Medical Center. The Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro recognized her for her years of dedicated service to the residents of the Hudson Valley.



Upon her retirement she moved to Savannah Georgia to be closer to her family. Ethelyn is survived by her sister in law Winifred L. Mund of Savannah GA, her sons David his husband Luke of Oklahoma City OK and Douglas of Savannah GA., her granddaughter Hillary and her husband Ryan Schmidt, and her grandson Christian. Donations in Ethie's name to the Vassar Brothers Medical Center would be appreciated.



Ethie will be buried alongside Andy in Fishkill Rural Cemetery at a later date.



Fox & Weeks Funeral Home, Savannah, GA









