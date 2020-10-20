Andrew Lawson



Andrew Lawson (May 22,1949 - October 14th, 2020)



Our brother, and a great uncle, cousin and friend to many, especially his favorite aunts, Ann and Margaret, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on October 14th after a very brief battle with cancer.



It was just two and half weeks ago that Andrew golfed 10 out of 14 days with his brothers Matthew and James in Dutchess County. A testament to his strength and competitive fire on the golf course. The Cousins Cup, an annual family golf event that Andrew went to for 19 straight years, will never be the same without him.



His love of golf may have been eclipsed only by his astonishing appetite for great food, especially when prepared by his sister Ann! When Andrew came over recipes were doubled and the cupboards were laid bare!



Andrew was also an incredibly smart person and on a dark night he could mesmerize you with his knowledge of the stars and our universe. He could also talk with you about mathematics but most could only stay with him for a few minutes on this topic before you realized you were way out of his league!



But as smart as Andrew was he was even kinder. Who else catches a mouse in the kitchen with a "safe" trap and then drives it a mile or so to a wildlife sanctuary. There were no sharp edges to Andrew and he was always the favorite uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.



Andrew will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he made brighter.









