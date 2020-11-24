1/1
Andrew M. "Andy" Daniels
1926 - 2020
Andrew M. "Andy" Daniels

Ulster Park, NY - Andrew M. "Andy" Daniels, 94, of Ulster Park, NY passed away at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 after a short illness. He was born on January 21, 1926 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the son of Frank & Margaret Hussey Daniels. He married Fannie White who predeceased him on April 17, 2009.

Andy was a plumbing salesman for Dutchess Wholesalers in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was a life member of the B.P.O.E. #275 in Poughkeepsie, NY, an Exempt Fireman, a member of the Marine Corp League and the American Legion #1302. Andy was an avid bowler and a USMC Veteran of W.W.II, a loving father and grandfather.

Survivors include his daughter Dennise (Ernie) Germano of Ulster Park, NY, granddaughter Victoria Coston, great grandchildren Carmelo, Makai, Dominic, nieces Maureen, MaryEllen, Kathy, Diane, Kim, nephews Ralph and Michael as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews. Andrew was predeceased by his brother Ralph Daniels and sister Mary Tkazyik.

Calling hours and services are private. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmilelrfuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
