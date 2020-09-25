Andrew "Tyler" Neckles
WAPPINGERS FALLS - Andrew Tyler Neckles, 26, a lifelong area resident, died on September 23, 2020 from injuries sustained in a boating accident.
Tyler was born on October 19, 1993 in Poughkeepsie. He was employed as a welder for Plumbers and Steamfitters Local #21 in Peekskill.
Tyler is survived by his mother, Rosemarie Neckles and her husband Gregg Monjeau of Hopewell Junction; his father, Wayne Neckles of Hopewell Junction; his sister, Danielle Danaj and her husband Dritan of Albany; his grandmother, Rose Jennett; his nephew and niece, Kastiel and Emilia Danaj of Albany; his stepbrothers, Gregg Monjeau, Sr. and Mark Monjeau; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Tyler enjoyed everything outdoors, especially fishing, hang gliding, boating, snowboarding, and riding motorcycles. He had a passion for rebuilding things.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited.
Due to current COVID restrictions at the church, the funeral service and burial will be private.
