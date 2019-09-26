|
Andrew Paulson
Poughkeepsie, New York - Andrew Paulson, 26, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on September 15, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Poughkeepsie on July 28, 1993, he was the son of Drena and Tim Paulson. He is survived by: wife Colleen Coursey, parents Tim and Drena Paulson, aunt and uncle Marikay (David) Schein, Michael (Cathy) Paulson, cousins Victoria, Stephen and Diana Schein and grandmother Gwen Paulson.
Andrew was an avid hockey player. He played goalie for Trinity-Pawling Youth Hockey, Brewster Hockey Club/Long Island Hockey League, Ramapo Saints, Roosevelt Hockey Club, and Saugerties Hockey Club. He also enjoyed playing drums, writing poetry, listening to music and absolutely loved his job at Raymour and Flannigan.
Andrew attended Tabernacle Christian Academy, Dutchess Community College, and Vassar College.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 2 PM at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 155 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Andrew's name to fund Narcan Training, Dutchess County Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) 230 North Road, Poughkeepsie.
The family asks that anyone who is attending to bring any pictures of Andrew so that they can make a video of memories and also if you are going to attend the memorial services to please wear bright-colored clothing and do not wear anything black.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
The family would like to thank the team of nurses and doctors at Vassar Brothers Medical Center for their caring and kindness and Tim Doyle of Doyle Funeral Home for his kindness, generosity, and guidance.
If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019