McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY
Manhattan - Andrew Martin Short, 58, died on February 19, 2019 at home after a brief illness. He previously lived in Dutchess County.

Andy was born on September 7, 1960 in Bethlehem, PA. He graduated from John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction. He attended Johns Hopkins University where he earned a B.A. with general and departmental honors in 1982. He graduated cum laude from Cornell Law School in 1985, where he was the Note Editor of the Cornell Law Review. He was a member of the New York City Bar Association.

Andy had been a partner at Paul Hastings LLP in Manhattan for 32 years where he served as Global Chair of the Tax Department. He is survived by his partner of 22 years, Ron de la Peña of Manhattan; his mother, Margery Miller Short; his father, Austin E. Short and his wife Linda; his brother Jeff Short and his wife Lorrie, and their children Austin, Madison, and Carsen; his brother Dan Short and his wife Jeanne, and their children Heather, Samantha, and Zach; Ron's mother, Anatalia Kollock; and Ron's sister, Maria Laird. Andy was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Short on October 5, 2018.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11 am - 12 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will follow at 12pm.

Donations may be made in Andy's memory to or a . Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
