Andrew Tretola



Wappingers Falls - On May 24, 2019 cancer took a great man from this world. Andrew "Andy" was a loving person who left his mark on everyone he met. He was born on June 1, 1944 to Rose & Donato Tretola in Pensacola Florida. A lifelong resident of New York, he served his country when he enlisted into the US Navy in the 1960's. After working a few jobs after his Honorable Discharge from the US Navy he found his home in the oil industry and was a proud member of The International Brotherhood of Teamsters until he retired in 2006. He was a brother, son, father, grandfather, godfather, husband, uncle, and a friend to many people. He left behind his wife Gail who he was married to for 45 years, his children Andrew Michael Tretola (Virginia) , Joseph Tretola (Florida) , Michael Tretola (New York) , Robert Tretola (New York), & Jennifer Tretola (New York), 2 grandchildren Kacie Tretola (New York), and Greyson Tretola (Florida), brother Daniel Tretola (New York) and daughter-in-law Ashley Tretola (Florida), as well as nieces, nephews, and in-laws in New York and Florida. Calling hours will be held from 3pm to 7pm Tuesday at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill on 1089 Main Street with a brief Catholic service at 6:30pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family is asking to donate to . Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019