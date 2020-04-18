|
Andrina F. Cash
Pleasant Valley, New York - Andrina F. Cash 75 of Pleasant Valley passed away on Sunday April 12, 2020 at the Eleanor Nursing Center in Hyde Park. Andrina was a Office Manager at Walmart in Fishkill. She has been a local resident since 1982 previously of Tarrytown, NY.
Born in Scotland, Andrina was the daughter of Donald and Catherine Howe Cash.
Andrina is survived by her two sons Scott Boettger (Marco Ribeiro) of NY NY, Bill Boettger (Tara) of Pleasant Valley, grandson Henry Boettger, granddaughters Katrina Kaplan (Andrew), Kayla Scogna (Sean), Molly Red Boettger, great grandchildren Sean Scogna and Emilia Kaplan, Siblings Jackie Bess, Harold Peduzzi, son in-law Richard Chulla, brother in-law Rocco Minela.
Andrina was predeceased by her daughter Cathy Chulla in 1999 and her sister Valerie Minela.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Andrina's life at a later day to be announced.
Funeral Services are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020