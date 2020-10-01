1/1
Angela Bittencourt - Casucci
Angela Bittencourt - Casucci

Hyde Park - Angela S. Bittencourt - Casucci, 53, a local resident for thirty-three years and formerly of Brazil, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Westchester Medical Center with her family by her side.

Born April 3, 1967 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Angela was the daughter of the late Cledir and Marlene Bittencourt De Souza. She received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the State University at New Paltz.

Mrs. Bittencourt - Casucci was an ENL (English as a New Language) teacher at Haviland Junior High School in Hyde Park for the past twenty-two years.

Known for her zest of life, she was a devout Christian.

On June 13, 2018 in Lagrangeville, she married Vincent J. Casucci II. Mr. Casucci survives at home in Hyde Park.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her stepdaughter / "bestie", Kira Casucci; brother, Joao Souza, of Brazil; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Casucci, Tara DeQuarto and husband, Paul, and Heather Casucci and partner, Todd.

She was also a loving aunt to Lucas, Jen, Gwen, Chris, Gavin, Paul, and Ella.

Calling hours will be from 9 to 10 AM, Saturday, October 3rd at Living Water Church, 1133 Route 55, Suite A, Lagrangeville. (www.livingwater4u.org) Funeral services will follow at 10 at the church. Pastor Anthony Patton and Pastor Steve Aldrich will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

COVID protocols will be observed and face masks required. Due to limited capacity, be prepared for longer than normal wait times.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Living Water Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Living Water Church
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
