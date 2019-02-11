Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Long Island National Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
Poughkeepsie - Angela C. "Anne" McCue, 105, passed away on February 7, 2019 at The Pines of Poughkeepsie. She was born on August 29, 1913 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Phillip & Johanna Bottino Cardilli. She married Charles M. McCue on August 27, 1939 in the Bronx, NY. He predeceased her on August 23, 1971. Anne was a homemaker who came to Poughkeepsie in 1985 from Yonkers, NY.

Survivors include her grandchildren: Jacob McCue & Ruthanne McCue and a niece. She was predeceased by a son: Phillip McCue in 1998 and a brother: Nicholas in 2002. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 2-4 PM, at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The burial and graveside service will be Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 11:30AM in Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. Memorial Donations may be made to: National Humane Education Society on Long Island. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
