Angelina " Lee " Browne
Lagrange, New York - On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Angelina " Lee " Browne, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and nana passed away in her home, surrounded by family at the age of 95.
Lee was born in Mount Vernon, New York on January 16, 1925 to the late Aniello and Alessandrina Taddeo and had two sisters, Anna and Margaret. She worked as a bookkeeper at National Biscuit Company and later as a receptionist for a doctor in Mount Vernon. In retirement, she packed apples at Fix Bros. Fruit Farm in Hudson, NY.
Lee married Matthew J. Browne on April 9, 1950 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Mt. Vernon. They raised their family nearby in Yonkers, NY. She was predeceased by her husband on October 31st, 1995 and lived out the rest of her years with her daughter, Mary Ellen in Lagrange.
Lee was beloved by many. She was young at heart and lit up the room with her smile and fun-loving spirit. She loved to bowl, dance and play all kinds of games. Lee was an avid fan of the New York Mets and always stayed up late to watch them play.
Lee is survived by her son Matthew Browne Jr. and his wife Donna of Corinth NY, her daughter Mary Ellen Beierholm of Lagrange NY, her grandchildren Sara and Amy Beierholm, Kristin Browne and her great grandchildren, Kaden and Alexandra Chiasson.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 11am on March 2, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity in Linlithgo, NY with burial to follow at the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
Donations in Lee's memory can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020