Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Browne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina "Lee" Browne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina "Lee" Browne Obituary
Angelina " Lee " Browne

Lagrange, New York - On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, Angelina " Lee " Browne, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and nana passed away in her home, surrounded by family at the age of 95.

Lee was born in Mount Vernon, New York on January 16, 1925 to the late Aniello and Alessandrina Taddeo and had two sisters, Anna and Margaret. She worked as a bookkeeper at National Biscuit Company and later as a receptionist for a doctor in Mount Vernon. In retirement, she packed apples at Fix Bros. Fruit Farm in Hudson, NY.

Lee married Matthew J. Browne on April 9, 1950 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Mt. Vernon. They raised their family nearby in Yonkers, NY. She was predeceased by her husband on October 31st, 1995 and lived out the rest of her years with her daughter, Mary Ellen in Lagrange.

Lee was beloved by many. She was young at heart and lit up the room with her smile and fun-loving spirit. She loved to bowl, dance and play all kinds of games. Lee was an avid fan of the New York Mets and always stayed up late to watch them play.

Lee is survived by her son Matthew Browne Jr. and his wife Donna of Corinth NY, her daughter Mary Ellen Beierholm of Lagrange NY, her grandchildren Sara and Amy Beierholm, Kristin Browne and her great grandchildren, Kaden and Alexandra Chiasson.

A Catholic Mass will be held at 11am on March 2, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity in Linlithgo, NY with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.

Donations in Lee's memory can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now