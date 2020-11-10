Angelina Gasparro
POUGHKEEPSIE - Angelina Gasparro, 100 of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center. Born on April 4, 1920, she was the daughter of John and Concetta Trabasso DeFelice.
On July 27, 1941 at Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, she married John V. Gasparro. Mr. Gasparro predeceased her on November 26, 1992.
Angelina was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Angelina is survived by her daughter, Angela Noto and husband Claude; sons Ron Gasparro and his wife Joan, John V. Gasparro Jr, and Michael Gasparro; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; and daughter in law Roseann Gasparro.
She was predeceased by her son Daniel Gasparro.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13 from 10 am - 12 noon at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon from the funeral home.
Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lutheran Care for the compassionate care given to Angelina the past several years. For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com