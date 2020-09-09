1/1
Angelina Helen Tuczynski
Angelina Helen Tuczynski

Poughkeepsie - Angelina Helen Tuczynski, 93 of Poughkeepsie, NY, died on September 3, 2020 peacefully at home. Born on June 1, 1927 in Hudson, NY. She was married to the late Robert E. Tuczynski on April 11, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Stephanie (Konietzny) Gambacorta. She is survived by her daughters: Alice M. Brooks of Poughkeepsie and granddaughter Alison L. Brooks of Beacon, and daughters Ann Ferri (Anthony) of Hyde Park, Patricia O'Keefe-Nolan (Thomas) of Wappingers Falls, and son, Lawrence Tuczynski (Susan) of Wappingers Falls, one sister, Theresa Halstead of Ghent, NY. Four Grandchildren and 5 Great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Tuczynski, 3 brothers, Francis, Lorenzo and Santo Gambacorta, 1 sister Mary (Marie) Bogarski, her son-in-law Thomas G. O'Keefe and grandson, Ryan T. O'Keefe.

Mrs. Tuczynski was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed arts and crafts, jigsaw puzzles and game shows. She worked as a manager at Hamilton Reproductions for 23 years.

Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
September 9, 2020
Mrs. T. was my friends' mom. She was a dear, kind woman who watched all of us neighborhood kids play outside throughout our childhood. She made sure that we were fair and kind to
each other. I will keep her in my heart always. May she rest in peace by God's side.
Kate Gilleran
Friend
