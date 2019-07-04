|
Angelina M. Weyant
Beacon, NY - Angelina M. Weyant, 87, a longtime Beacon resident, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. She was born on April 9, 1932 in Cold Spring, NY, daughter of the late Carmine & Louise (Boniello) Bocchino. On April 8, 1956 she married Charles J. Weyant Jr., who predeceased her on February 3, 1973.
Angelina is survived by her 3 children: David Weyant and his wife Lauren; Marlene Gilland and her husband Gary; Thomas Weyant and his wife Rene. She is survived by 7 grandchildren: Jenna and Steven DiFusco; Sarah Gilland and fiancé Ethan Geider; Tyler Weyant and fiancé Olivia Hopper; Chelsea and Anthony Merando; Kayleigh and Nick Engen; Joseph Weyant and fiancé Melanie Kimpton; Nicholas Weyant. And also her 2 great-grandsons: Victor DiFusco and Anthony David Merando.
Angelina is also survived by her 2 brothers and 2 sisters: Patrick and Dominick Bocchino; Nancy Esposito and Josie Fleming. She was predeceased by her 2 brothers and 1 sister: James and Jerry Bocchino; and Regina Uva.
Angelina was very dedicated to her family; she loved all them dearly, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed, and never forgotten.
As per Angelina's request, there will be no calling hours. Her Family & Friends will gather for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial which will be offered 12 Noon, Friday, July 5th at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., Beacon, followed by interment in St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Hudson Valley Hospice, Wingate at Beacon & Vassar Brothers Hospital, for their compassionate care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest that memorial donations be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME of 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508 845-831-0179; To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 4, 2019