Angelina T. Marcantonio
Newburgh - Angelina T. Marcantonio, 91 of Newburgh, NY passed away on January 11, 2020.
Born in Highland, NY on March 1, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Antonio Trapani and Rosaria Ficarotta. She was a Legal Secretary for the Orange County Courthouse in Goshen, NY.
Angelina loved to cook and was a loving grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her children Mark, Sal, Rose Ann Ball, and Anthony; her 9 grandchildren Paul, Ann, Kate, Sal Jr., Michael, Angela, Melinda, Daniel and Anthony Jr.; her great grandchildren Logan and Malani and several extended family members.
Calling hours will take place Tuesday, January 14th from 3pm-7pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 38 Main Street, Highland, NY 12528. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday January 15th at 10am at St. Augustine's Church, Highland, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020