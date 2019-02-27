|
|
Angeline Merlino
Newburgh - Angeline Merlino, of Newburgh, NY, formerly of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Monday February 25, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 91 years old.
Born on May 5, 1927 in Revere, MA daughter of the late Louis and Catherine (Pellicano) Lato. Angeline was proud to be a Roosevelt High School graduate who skipped her grade twice.
On October 9, 1949 she married the love of her life John Merlino in the Bronx, NY. John predeceased his wife on June 23, 2014.
Angeline was a receptionist with the Brewster School District for 20 years before retiring. She was also a secretary for Brewster Transit Mix. Mrs. Merlino enjoyed entertaining, whether she was cooking or eating. She enjoyed horse racing and the casinos. She was the 'queen' at the Promenade Senior Center in New Windsor and enjoyed going to school every day. Her greatest passion in life was her family.
Mrs. Merlino is survived by her loving children; John E. Merlino and his wife Marisa of Wappingers Falls, NY, Frank E. Merlino and his wife Jane of Hopewell Junction, NY, Lou Merlino and his wife Carol of Wallkill, NY, Catie Miller and her husband Dennis of Hopewell Junction, NY, her 7 grandchildren; Katie (Bob), Frank (Allie), Kristen (Joshua), William, Toni, Taylor, Jordan, her 3 great grandchildren; Joshua, Faith, Josephine and her sisters; Marion Zema and Elizabeth Zaneri. She was predeceased by her sister Nellie Tavino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 1, 2019 at 10am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Brewster, NY. A private cremation will follow. Visitation will be held on Thursday February 28, 2019 at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY from 4pm-8pm.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Angeline may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 27, 2019