Angelo A. Cervone
Beacon - Angelo A. Cervone, died peacefully in his home with his family by his side after a short illness on June 12, 2020.
Angelo was born on March 3, 1940 in San Giorgio, Italy. He is predeceased by his wife, Paula, his parents, Lucia and Joseph Cervone, his brother-in-law, Dennis Walden and his niece, Jacqueline Forzano. He leaves behind three children, Toni Ann Cervone Juchnewicz (Eddie), Angelo A. Cervone (Stephanie) and Tamira Cervone Browne (John); his grandchildren, Ashley, Angelo and Kyle Perrucci and Kayhla Bird (Colby); his siblings, Antonetta (Angelo) Forzano, Vincent (Jane) Cervone, Maria (Stephen) Altieri, Carmela (Gary) Lail and Gerardo Cervone.
Angelo was an example of obtaining "The American Dream." He came to New York in 1954 and moved to Beacon in 1955. He got his work ethics from his father, Joseph Cervone, who died a few years after they moved to Beacon. After working at Ketcham Motors in Fishkill, learning his trade from the late Roy Ketcham, he opened his own business, Angelo's Auto Body, in a one car garage building in his early 20s. By age 29, he built the building that is now Cervone's Auto Body. His business grew throughout the 60s and 70s and he became an icon in Beacon. Through keen business sense he acquired a great deal of real estate and expanded into many corporations. He was well liked and respected in the community. His friends and family knew they could always rely on him. He worked hard up until about a month ago at age 80. He enjoyed life to its fullest. He enjoyed the many Cervone family gatherings and loved all of his family members and friends. He loved Italian dancing and traveling, especially to his hometown in Italy. He also enjoyed cruising, snowmobiling and traveling in his RV.
He was a life member of St. Rocco's and was also a member of the local Chamber of Commerce.
Friends and family will gather on Wednesday, June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing is required and capacity is limited. Attendees should be prepared for possible waiting period. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 18 at St. John the Evangelist Church, Beacon. Entombment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.