Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Marys Church
Clinton St.
Wappingers Falls, NY
Angelo Pennucci


1917 - 2019
Angelo Pennucci Obituary
Angelo Pennucci

Wappingers Falls - Angelo Pennucci, 102, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.

He was born in Beacon, June 22, 1917, the son of the late Samuel and Julia Pomarico Pennucci. Angelo was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from '42 to '45. He was employed as a bus driver for the Wappingers Central School District until his retirement. Angelo was also an avid golfer, and had 5 holes in one while he played. The village this year dedicated June 22nd as Angelo Pennucci day. His wife, the former Mary R. Buell Pennucci, died in 2005.

Surviving are his children, Joanne Schuder of Wappingers Falls, Beverly Pennucci of Amarillo, Texas, Linda Pennucci of Glens Falls, N.Y., and Michael Pennucci of Milan, N.Y., a sister, Anna Kelsey Hurd of Arkansas. He was predeceased by a daughter, Regina Slater in 2006. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 19 Greatgrandchildren, and 2 Great Great grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Marys Church, Clinton St. Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Hudson Valley, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
