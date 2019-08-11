|
|
Angelyn "Angie" Thomas
Tampa, FL - Angelyn "Angie" Thomas, 63, formerly of Fishkill, NY passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Tampa FL. She was born June 17, 1956 in Devereaux, GA to John Sr. and Annie Gay Thomas. She graduated John Jay High School in 1975 were she excelled in field hockey, basketball and track. Through hard work and perseverance, earned a Bachelor's degree from Strayer University in 2014. Angie truly enjoyed family, faith, friends, sports and learning. She could talk to anyone and was fun to be around. She loved to laugh.
Angie was truly one of a kind. Rarely do you come across someone who has the ability to make you feel as though you are at your best even when you think you are falling short. Her unwavering faith guided everyone she loved on their darkest days. She awoke every morning and read her Joyce Meyer's devotional followed by sending Good Morning blessings to her loved ones. Her favorite time of the year was fall when she cheered on the Michigan Wolverines. Even in her last moments Angie's life was filled with laughter. She always made time to check in on her loved ones. On August 1, 2019 Angelyn Thomas left us but her memory lives within our hearts. The infectious laugh, the comforting shoulder, and the warm smile are three of the infinite things we will miss. Rest in Paradise Angie. We love you.
Angelyn's predeceased by Annie Gay Thomas. She is survived by her immediate family; father, John Sr. (Charlotte); brothers, John Jr. (wife Carolyne - Minnesota) and Gregory Wade (wife Monica - N. Carolina); sister Lynette Thomas-Eginger (husband Joe -, children; Chloe and Courtney Anne - N. Carolina); cousins Gerri Flowers (children; Ashley, Ambre and David Jr. "DJ" - Maryland), Milton Rogers (wife Lisa, children; Milton IV, Kaliegh and Jobie Lewis - Rhode Island), Gerome Rogers ( wife Heather, children; Taylor and Gerome Jr. - New Hampshire), Millicent Reese (husband George, children; Monique Wilkins, and Thormaze Osborne) as well as many friends, families in Florida, New York and throughout the country.
Services held Sunday, August 11, 2019, 2PM at Powell Grove Baptist Church, 156 Powell Grove Rd. Sparta, GA 31087. Reception to follow. Professional services provided by MC Smith Funeral Home, 117 Gilmore Street, Sandersville, GA 31082.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 11, 2019