|
|
Anita Annette Wolf
Pleasant Valley - Anita Annette Wolf - (1935-2019)
After a long battle with cancer, died on 8/10/19. Born in Brooklyn, NY. Wife of Anthony Wolf, Jr. who predeceased her. Mother of 3 daughters, Joanne, Suzanne and Roxanne. Grandmother of 5, Anthony, Reba, Joyce, Daniel and Jonathan. Great Grandmother of 6.
She lived her life to the fullest and nothing would slow her down. She had the zest for life and knew how to brighten up a room when she entered it. She would say hello to everyone when boarding a bus and would always strike up a conversation with a total stranger. She loved people and could make anyone laugh. She loved going to the local centers and making crafts to give away. Funeral arrangements will be in Queens. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019