|
|
Anita Davis
Fishkill - Anita T. Davis, a longtime resident of Fishkill, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx. She was 97.
Daughter of the late Guiseppe and Santa (Bertulli) Pellicane, she was born in Brooklyn on January 19, 1923. During World War II, she worked as a draftsman. She later worked as the assistant manager at the Holiday Inn in Fishkill. She retired in 1986.
Anita was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, where she served as a eucharistic minister. She also attended the Fishkill Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing cards and bingo.
She was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin F. Davis, in 2011.
Survivors include her daughter, Anita J. Hull & her husband Philip Totonelly, MD of Mount Kisco; her son, Robert G. Davis of Virginia; her grandson, Bryan D. Hull of New York City; her brother, Joseph C. Pellicane of Florida; and many other relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anita was also predeceased by her siblings, Frank Pellicane, Anthony Pellicane, Josephine Crapanzano, Gasper Lagrassa, and John Pellicane.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Entombment was held at Cedar Hill Mausoleum & Cemetery in Newburgh.
Donations in Anita's memory may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 (www.giving.mskcc.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Anita's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020