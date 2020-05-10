|
Anita Gattine
Anita Gattine never backed down from a fight. Life tested her more often than most but she remained generous, funny and fiercely independent - many say feisty - through all of the hardest times, right until the end. In fact, her final words are not printable in a family newspaper.
Anita Wilhelm Gattine, formerly of Poughkeepsie, died April 28, 2020 at the Cedars Nursing Care Center in Portland, Maine.
Born November 16, 1940 in Poughkeepsie, Anita was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Edna Kelly Wilhelm.
She loved her children with all her heart and her grandchildren even more. She developed deeply loyal friendships throughout her life. These relationships provided a constant source of joy and laughter as well as an anchor during life's challenges.
A bold personality with an equally bold wardrobe, her driving earned her the nickname "Anita Andretti." Her family and friends will never forget her infectious laugh and always tasteful jokes. She was a second mom to many of her kids' friends and always welcomed newcomers to her Crestwood Boulevard home. Anita loved animals and adored every dog and cat she welcomed into her home over the years.
Anita was a successful real estate broker in Dutchess County for nearly two decades before moving to Maine in 2007 to be closer to family.
Anita is survived by her children, Drew Gattine (Elizabeth) of Westbrook, Maine; Melissa Gattine (Andrew Baca) of Cumberland Center, Maine; and Steven Gattine (Melissa) of Trumansburg, New York; her 6 grandchildren, Jordan Gattine, Sabrina Gattine, Dakin Camp, Nathaniel Baca, Ellie Gattine and Duncan Gattine; and her brother, Gerry Wilhelm (Sandy) of Tucson, Arizona. She also leaves behind several nephews, nieces, godchildren and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her husband, Philip Gattine, and her beloved daughter, Jennifer Gattine.
Anita's family would like to thank all of the staff at the Cedars for the wonderful care they gave her the last six years of her life.
A Service to celebrate Anita will be held in Poughkeepsie when we can all gather to laugh again. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Cedars of Portland, www.thecedarsportland.org/giving/donate-now. To express online condolences and to participate in Anita's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 10, 2020