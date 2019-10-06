|
Ann Albaneze
EAST FISHKILL - Ann Elizabeth Albaneze, 81, a long-time resident of Hopewell Junction, died on October 1, 2019 at her daughter's home in Grapevine, TX following a long illness.
Born on January 2, 1938 in Queens, she was the daughter of Stanley and Elizabeth (Miller) Brdey. Ann worked as a school nurse for Our Lady of Lourdes High School from 1988-1996 and then at City of Poughkeepsie School District from 1998-2005 until her retirement. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction.
On September 19, 1970 at Our Lady of the Skies Chapel in Queens, Ann married the love of her life, Philip Robert Albaneze, who predeceased her on November 5, 1996. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Mary Beth and Enrique Garcia of Grapevine, TX, and Philip and Jennifer Albaneze of Burke, VA; her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ava Garcia of Grapevine, TX, and Madeline, Margaret and Anthony Albaneze of Burke, VA; her sister, Patt Jones and her husband Steve of Rochester, NY; and her sisters-in-law, Johanna Brdey of Sayville, NY and Jean Wilm of Westbury, NY. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Michael Brdey and Joseph Kevin Brdey.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph in Brentwood, NY or the Carmelite Monastery in Beacon, NY. Please visit Ann's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019