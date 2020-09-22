1/
Ann Clark-Joly
Ann Clark-Joly

MILLBROOK - Ann Clark Joly, 75, died peacefully with family and friends on September 19, 2020. Born in Poughkeepsie, New York, daughter of Joseph T. & Marion Harris Clark. Ann resided most of her life in New York City and Millbrook, New York. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Connecticut, studied at the New York School of Interior Design and studied French at the Eurocentre School in Paris.

Ann had a long career with Trans World Airlines spanning twenty years. As a flight attendant and service manager, she traveled the world to numerous countries and places, while also receiving many service recognition awards. She lived in Italy and in Moscow and treasured her time in Saint Barthélémy. Ann further developed her beautiful chic style, and creative eye while working for over a decade with Eileen Fisher Design in New York City, as a store manager, a merchandiser and a concept designer making significant contributions to the growing clothing line. Ann also earned her real estate license and with her flair for design, she bought, renovated and sold homes in the New York area. Ann loved cooking and would always be looking for new recipes to enjoy with her family. She was an active member of the Millbrook Rotary Club and was involved in many community events. Travelling with family and friends brought pure joy to Ann. Fiercely independent, Ann will be remembered for her grace, beautiful personality and adventurous spirit.

Ann is survived by her husband Patrick Joly, daughter Clotilde Joly, brother Tom Clark, nieces Meredith Clark Shachoy and Megan Clark Eisenberg and nephews Gregory Clark and Sam Chermayeff, three grandchildren Kaylee, Micah and Mason, sisters-in-law Nancy Clark and Laurence Joly, as well as many great nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her wonderful sister, Jane Clark Chermayeff.

A burial and celebration of Ann's life, will take place at the Calvary Cemetery with Father Gary Gelfenbine, 62 LaGrange Avenue, Arlington (Poughkeepsie), New York on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 11am.

Please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com for condolences.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
