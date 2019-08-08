|
Ann F. Clegg
Poughkeepsie, NY - Ann Fitzgerald Clegg, 96, of LaGrange, passed away at home on August 5, 2019. She was born on December 3, 1922 in Salamanca, NY on the Seneca Indian Reservation, the daughter of Thomas Frederick and Edna Margaret Bishop Fitzgerald. Her father died when she was 1 1/2 years old and her mother returned to Poughkeepsie and later remarried. Her stepfather was Louis E Lawes.
Her maternal grandparents were Charles H and Hannah Cady Bishop of Pleasant Valley NY. Her paternal grandparents were Edward B and May K Fitzgerald.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two sisters- Rita Jane Fitzgerald McNealon and Margaret Lawes Hasbrouck.
Ann graduated from C.B. Warring school in 1936 and Poughkeepsie High School class of 1940.
Ann married George L Clegg on August 6, 1950 at St Paul's Episcopal Church in Poughkeepsie NY. He predeceased her on March 19, 2013. They were married 62 years.
Ann was involved in many community activities including school activities, president of Parish Aid at St Paul's Church, and member of Home Bureau Overlook Estates and Overlook Women's club. She became a volunteer at Poughkeepsie Vassar Brothers Medical Center in 1974 and served for 40 years including in the Cupboard, floral assistant and as Chairman of Recreational Therapy. She was best known for sewing Belly Buddies and Belly Bears for surgical patients and baby hats for newborns. She was also a member of the VBMC auxiliary. Ann had charge of the Poughkeepsie High School reunion for the class of 1940 starting with the 40th year reunion every 5 years thereafter finishing with the 75th year reunion in 2015. Ann spent summers with her family at Candlewood Knolls, Candlewood Lake, New Fairfield, CT and enjoyed volunteering for many activities at the clubhouse.
Ann enjoyed playing tennis, belonging to a bowling league, playing bridge, doing needlepoint, travelling, being in aqua aerobics and being with her grandchildren. She was also a current member of Antique Study Club.
She is survived by two sons, Richard B Clegg and his wife Debra of Pleasant Valley NY and David G Clegg and his wife Maureen of New Fairfield CT, and five grandchildren- Hilary, Andrew, Megan, Bryan & Devin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Calling hours will be Friday Aug 9, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Wm. G. Miller and Son Funeral Home at 371 Hooker Ave Poughkeepsie NY. Funeral will be immediately following at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, South Ave, Poughkeepsie. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019