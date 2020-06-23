Ann H. Braun
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann H. Braun

Raleigh, NC (formerly of Hyde Park) - Ann H. Braun, 80, a resident of Raleigh, North Carolina since 2013 and formerly of Hyde Park, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sunrise at North Hills Senior Living Facility in Raleigh.

Born September 17, 1939 in Staatsburg, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Lucile Davis Hayes.

Ann was an X-Ray Technician at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center for many years until her retirement.

A devout catholic, she was a communicant of St. Rafael Catholic Church in Raleigh and Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park.

Ann was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Hyde Park and Hudson Valley Hospice.

Along with her husband, Rudy, she was a member of Germania of Poughkeepsie and was active with the Germania Singing Society.

On April 28, 1984 in Staatsburg, she married Rudolf Braun. Mr. Braun predeceased her in 2017.

Ann is survived by her stepdaughter, Rose C. Dowin, and husband, Harry, of Knightdale, NC; stepson, Norbert Braun, and wife, Melinda, of Davidson, NC; two granddaughters, Elena Kennedy, and husband, Brian, of Elon, NC, and Kayla Dougherty and husband, Chris, of Knightdale, NC; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Eli Dougherty; nephews, Walter, Michael, Kevin and Sean Doyle; and nieces, Nancy Downing, Marie Schudde, Karen Hayes, and Magdalena Hayes - Fox.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Laura Doyle, and her brother, Martin Hayes.

A brief period of visitation will begin at 9 am, Saturday, June 27th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am at Regina Coeli Church. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.

Burial will be in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.

Due to reopening restrictions, please be aware that attendance will be limited, face masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, Ann's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.alz.org), or, Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. (www.transitionslifecare.org)

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved