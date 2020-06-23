Ann H. Braun
Raleigh, NC (formerly of Hyde Park) - Ann H. Braun, 80, a resident of Raleigh, North Carolina since 2013 and formerly of Hyde Park, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sunrise at North Hills Senior Living Facility in Raleigh.
Born September 17, 1939 in Staatsburg, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Lucile Davis Hayes.
Ann was an X-Ray Technician at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center for many years until her retirement.
A devout catholic, she was a communicant of St. Rafael Catholic Church in Raleigh and Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park.
Ann was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Hyde Park and Hudson Valley Hospice.
Along with her husband, Rudy, she was a member of Germania of Poughkeepsie and was active with the Germania Singing Society.
On April 28, 1984 in Staatsburg, she married Rudolf Braun. Mr. Braun predeceased her in 2017.
Ann is survived by her stepdaughter, Rose C. Dowin, and husband, Harry, of Knightdale, NC; stepson, Norbert Braun, and wife, Melinda, of Davidson, NC; two granddaughters, Elena Kennedy, and husband, Brian, of Elon, NC, and Kayla Dougherty and husband, Chris, of Knightdale, NC; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Eli Dougherty; nephews, Walter, Michael, Kevin and Sean Doyle; and nieces, Nancy Downing, Marie Schudde, Karen Hayes, and Magdalena Hayes - Fox.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Laura Doyle, and her brother, Martin Hayes.
A brief period of visitation will begin at 9 am, Saturday, June 27th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am at Regina Coeli Church. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.
Burial will be in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
Due to reopening restrictions, please be aware that attendance will be limited, face masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, Ann's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.alz.org), or, Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. (www.transitionslifecare.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Raleigh, NC (formerly of Hyde Park) - Ann H. Braun, 80, a resident of Raleigh, North Carolina since 2013 and formerly of Hyde Park, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sunrise at North Hills Senior Living Facility in Raleigh.
Born September 17, 1939 in Staatsburg, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Lucile Davis Hayes.
Ann was an X-Ray Technician at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center for many years until her retirement.
A devout catholic, she was a communicant of St. Rafael Catholic Church in Raleigh and Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park.
Ann was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels of Hyde Park and Hudson Valley Hospice.
Along with her husband, Rudy, she was a member of Germania of Poughkeepsie and was active with the Germania Singing Society.
On April 28, 1984 in Staatsburg, she married Rudolf Braun. Mr. Braun predeceased her in 2017.
Ann is survived by her stepdaughter, Rose C. Dowin, and husband, Harry, of Knightdale, NC; stepson, Norbert Braun, and wife, Melinda, of Davidson, NC; two granddaughters, Elena Kennedy, and husband, Brian, of Elon, NC, and Kayla Dougherty and husband, Chris, of Knightdale, NC; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Eli Dougherty; nephews, Walter, Michael, Kevin and Sean Doyle; and nieces, Nancy Downing, Marie Schudde, Karen Hayes, and Magdalena Hayes - Fox.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Laura Doyle, and her brother, Martin Hayes.
A brief period of visitation will begin at 9 am, Saturday, June 27th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am at Regina Coeli Church. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.
Burial will be in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
Due to reopening restrictions, please be aware that attendance will be limited, face masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, Ann's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.alz.org), or, Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. (www.transitionslifecare.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 26, 2020.