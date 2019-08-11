|
|
Ann Henion Hait
Wappingers Falls - Ann Henion Hait, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home. She was 90.
She was born November 11, 1928 in New York City and went on to attend and graduate from Wappingers Schools. She also graduated from Vassar Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. On May 7, 1950 she married Malcolm Hait. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2014.
Prior to her retirement, Ann worked as a registered nurse at Vassar Brothers Hospital, as a private duty nurse and also as a school nurse in Wappingers Central School District. After retirement, she co-owned Encore Boutique in Hughsonville. Ann later cared for her husband for the last fifteen years of his life. She was a member of the Vassar Hospital Alumni Association.
Survivors include her children, Susan Hamilton and her husband, Barry of Whitsett, North Carolina, Gail Scotto and her husband, Louis of Wappingers Falls, and Paul Hait and his wife Jo-Ann of Wappingers Falls; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of sixty-four years, Mal Hait, she was predeceased by her son, Donald Hait.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
A graveside service will follow at Wappingers Rural Cemetery, West Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice,
374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019