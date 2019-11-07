|
|
Ann K. Arata
Hyde Park - Hyde Park - Ann Cloonan Arata, 93, a former longtime Hyde Park resident, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck.
Born April 9, 1926, in Oswego, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and Florence Terrott Cloonan. She was a graduate of the former Oswego Teachers College (now SUNY Oswego).
On November 23, 1950, in the Town of Poughkeepsie, she married Robert L. Arata. Her husband predeceased her on March 14, 2018.
Before raising a family, Ann was a second-grade teacher at Violet Ave. Elementary School in the Hyde Park Central School District. Later, she went to work at the Roosevelt and Vanderbilt National Historic Sites as a guide. After she retired, she volunteered at the Regina Coeli School in Hyde Park.
Ann's faith was important to her, and she was a devout communicant of Regina Coeli Church.
Mrs. Arata enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and taking walks through Vanderbilt's.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Arata, of Tivoli, NY; son, Robert Arata, of Kingston, NH; daughter, Catherine Plumb, and husband, Brian, of Hopkinton, MA; and son, Patrick Arata, and wife, Lisa, of Montclair, NJ; grandchildren, Elise Arata, Kate Plumb, Matthew Plumb, Daniel Plumb, Stephen Arata, Alexander Arata, and Emily Arata; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, David Arata, in 2010; her daughter-in-law Christine (Robert) in 2018, and two brothers, James Joseph Cloonan and Paul Richard Cloonan.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7PM, November 11, 2019, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on November 12, 2019 at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Fr. Michael Morris will officiate.
Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, Ann's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ()
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Baptist Home for the wonderful care and comfort they provided Mom.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019