|
|
Ann L. Kopper
Hyde Park - Ann L. Kopper, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center in Staatsburg, NY. Born in Hudson, NY on October 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion Hoffman Kopper. Ann had worked as a stenographer for the NYS Department of Transportation, retiring in 1990. Ann is survived by her brother-in-law Barkley H. Berry of Wappingers Falls, her two nieces Judy and Diane, as well as her great-niece Sara and her great-nephew Kevin. Ann was predeceased by her sister Joan K. Berry on February 26, 2018. There are no calling hours and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020