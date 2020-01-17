Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Kopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Kopper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann L. Kopper Obituary
Ann L. Kopper

Hyde Park - Ann L. Kopper, 85, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center in Staatsburg, NY. Born in Hudson, NY on October 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Marion Hoffman Kopper. Ann had worked as a stenographer for the NYS Department of Transportation, retiring in 1990. Ann is survived by her brother-in-law Barkley H. Berry of Wappingers Falls, her two nieces Judy and Diane, as well as her great-niece Sara and her great-nephew Kevin. Ann was predeceased by her sister Joan K. Berry on February 26, 2018. There are no calling hours and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now