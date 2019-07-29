|
Ann M. Zimlinghaus, RN
Dover Plains - Dover Plains - Ann M. Zimlinghaus, R.N., 87, a longtime area resident died peacefully on Sunday July 28, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT.
Born October 16, 1931 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Joseph Newman. Ann was raised in Wassaic, NY and was a graduate of Amenia High School. Following high school, she attended Queens General School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career began at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Ann then took a position with Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Wingdale, NY where she was head of Central Supply. She retired from Harlem Valley in 1986. Following her retirement, she worked part time for Dr. Gary Weiner a local optometrist who had an office in Dover Plains. In her spare time Ann enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo and bird watching in addition to spending a great deal of time with her faithful companion Daisy Dog who brought Ann much joy.
Ann is survived by three daughters; Robin Bruno and her husband John of Hudson, NY, Terri Ratner and her husband Mark of Millbrook, NY and Tracy Boyce of Davenport, FL and her son Mark Zimlinghaus of Dover Plains, NY, six grandchildren; Christa, Erin, Bethann, Andrew, Steven and Matthew and seven great grandchildren and many friends.
There are no calling hours. A private interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY of Friday, August 2, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Health Care Center, Recreation Fund, 27 Hospital Hill Road, Sharon, CT 06069. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 29, 2019