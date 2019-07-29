Services
Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home
37 Park Avenue
Millerton, NY 12546
(518) 789-4888
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Zimlinghaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Zimlinghaus RN


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Zimlinghaus RN Obituary
Ann M. Zimlinghaus, RN

Dover Plains - Dover Plains - Ann M. Zimlinghaus, R.N., 87, a longtime area resident died peacefully on Sunday July 28, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT.

Born October 16, 1931 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Joseph Newman. Ann was raised in Wassaic, NY and was a graduate of Amenia High School. Following high school, she attended Queens General School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career began at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Ann then took a position with Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Wingdale, NY where she was head of Central Supply. She retired from Harlem Valley in 1986. Following her retirement, she worked part time for Dr. Gary Weiner a local optometrist who had an office in Dover Plains. In her spare time Ann enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo and bird watching in addition to spending a great deal of time with her faithful companion Daisy Dog who brought Ann much joy.

Ann is survived by three daughters; Robin Bruno and her husband John of Hudson, NY, Terri Ratner and her husband Mark of Millbrook, NY and Tracy Boyce of Davenport, FL and her son Mark Zimlinghaus of Dover Plains, NY, six grandchildren; Christa, Erin, Bethann, Andrew, Steven and Matthew and seven great grandchildren and many friends.

There are no calling hours. A private interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY of Friday, August 2, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Health Care Center, Recreation Fund, 27 Hospital Hill Road, Sharon, CT 06069. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now