Ann Marie Morris
LaGrange - Ann Marie Morris, 72, passed away at home in the Town of LaGrange on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born in the Bronx on April 27, 1948 the daughter of Herbert and Patricia Amendola Mathis. Ann Marie graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School and Dutchess Community College.
On May 4, 1980, Ann Marie married Peter J. Morris. Prior to their marriage, Ann Marie started a long, successful career in retailing in the 70's working for Montgomery Ward in sales and was then promoted to manager overseeing 10 departments. Upon her marriage to Peter, Ann Marie joined him in the family business of M. Shwartz & Co. as a manager and buyer. After the closing of M. Shwartz & Co. in 1991, Ann Marie continued in retailing as a store manager for Ganto's in Yorktown Heights and Danbury, Ct. In 2006, Ann Marie joined Banana Republic as a manager in both Danbury, Ct. and Poughkeepsie before her retirement in 2017. After her retirement, Ann Marie joined the Walkway Over the Hudson as an Ambassador. She was honored as the rookie of the year in 2018.
Ann Marie is survived by her husband Peter, her daughter Jennifer McKeown Hoerl (John) of Hopewell Junction, NY, her stepsons Tyler (Karin) Morris of Fort Collins, Co. and Brett (Shea) Morris of Pacific Palisades, CA. Other survivors are 6 grandchildren Sean, Evan and Holly Hoerl as well as Carter, Olivia and A.J. Morris.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Memorial donations may be made in Ann Marie's memory to The Walkway Over the Hudson, P.O. Box 889, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602, walkway.org
or Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, hvhospice.org
