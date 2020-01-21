|
|
Ann Marie Vermehren
Hyde Park - Ann Marie Vermehren, 74, of Hyde Park, passed away January 19, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She died peacefully with her sons at her side after a long courageous fight with a longterm illness.
Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late William and Ellen Burke (nee Carroll).
On January 26th, 1974 at St. Brendan's Parish in the Bronx, she married the love of her life, Edward Vermehren. Mr. Vermehren pre-deceased her in 2001.
In addition, she was pre-deceased by her two brothers, William and Francis P. Burke.
She taught for over 30 years, 27 years at Regina Coeli School in Hyde Park. Her biggest love was preparing children for 1st Holy Communion. Upon her retirement in 2011, she was a Eucharistic Minister to the elderly and homebound.
She enjoyed life to the fullest and loved dancing and traveling.
She is survived by her son, Edward P. Vermehren III and his wife, Caiming, and their son, Edward Vermehren IV; son, Daniel B. Vermehren; niece, Frances Patricia Peterson (nee Burke); and her nephews, Frank, William, and Robert Burke.
Memorial calling hours will be from 4-7 PM on Thursday January 23rd at Sweets Funeral Home in Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park at 12 noon on Friday, January 24th. Father David Rider will officiate.
Burial of her ashes will follow in the veteran's plot with her husband in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020