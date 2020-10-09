Ann Mercurio
East Fishkill - Ann Rita Mercurio, 89, an area resident since 2004 and formerly of New Rochelle, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on October 8, 2020.
Born in the Bronx on April 3, 1931, she was the daughter of Charles and Emma (Voltz) Leser. Ann was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at New Rochelle Hospital for many years. She also worked in the office of Dr. Wing. Ann was a parishioner of St. Columba Church, and was a member of the East Fishkill Seniors. She enjoyed reading, traveling, knitting, crocheting, cooking and playing cards, but more than anything, she cherished time with her family.
On July 24, 1950 in New Rochelle, Ann married Joseph P. Mercurio who predeceased her on December 5, 2011. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Joanne&Ross Alan, Claudia&Kirke Smith, Barbara&Tom Warner, Joseph&Suzanne Mercurio, Margaret&Lou Valenti, Judy&Bernie Lombardi, John&Meaghan Mercurio, Gail&John Urbanak; her grandchildren, Bradley&Whitney Alan, Erin&Michael Sica, Courtney Alan&Derric Rossy, Alyson Riccardi&Matt Breslin, Lauren Warner&Tom Amenedo, Matthew Riccardi, Vincent&Alison Warner, Katie Mercurio&John Parapugna, Sara Valenti&Mike Gideon, Julie Valenti&George Remo, Bernie Lombardi&Chris Metts, Joseph&Kassondra Mercurio, Emma Valenti&Fred Aleskarov, Kimberly Lombardi&Greg Nappo, Michael&Kim Mercurio, Louie Valenti, Christopher Lombardi, Tommy Leak, Taylor Leak, Grace Mercurio, Hunter Leak, John Thomas Mercurio, Sophia Leak and Benjamin Mercurio; and her great-grandchildren, Michael, Regina, Abigail, Jackson, Mackenzie, Sienna, Alessie, Owen, Cole, Dominic, Sullivan, Blake, Savanna, Parker, Gregory, Joseph, Noa, Annie Jo, Mia, Celine, and Gianna. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her siblings, Michael Leser and Teresa Lesser Betty.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 2-5pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 12pm at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.
Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Poughkeepsie, 100 Cannon Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or www.mealsonwheelsofgp.com
