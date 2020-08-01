Ann Priore



Moorestown - She may have settled in Moorestown but she never lost her New York Roots: she cheered for Jeter and the rest of the Yanks. Ann was always off to any firehouse, church or club looking for a bingo game. No need for chips, she played multiple cards and could remember every number. Ann told it like it was; no nonsense and full off sass. And come the holidays the dinners were hers: she made everything from scratch by herself: turkey, sides and fixens. Of course, if she was out of the area, she'd most likely be off to Vegas with her girlfriends. In her younger years she went to many a concert with her niece Jean Merritt and daughters Peggy and Patti: everything from Tina Turner to Liberace to Whitney Houston. She retired from the Post Office in Garrison New York; come rain, sleet or snow she was a dedicated mail carrier.



One time she ran a stop sign. Turned out the handsome cop let her off with a warning and a scheduled date. She and the late "Sgt." Bud Lawrence Priore shared a 26-year marriage. She is survived by her children: Lawrence Priore Jr, Donald (Diantha) Hallaback, Scott Bierce, Peggy Ann Bierce, and Patti Jo (Tony Mastro) Shackelton, 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. She is survived by sister in laws, Mary Quackenbush, Eileen Gover, predeceased by brother Jack Quackenbush and brother Jim Quackenbush, sister Joan Marshall, by her husband bud priore June 26,1997. Ann was also predeceased by her step-daughter, Barbara Dolfinger.



A special thank you to her daughter Peggy, Danny, Dennis and the Moorestown Visiting Nursing staff for the amazing care they gave her.



Services will be held privately by the family.









