Ann R. Miele
Wappingers Falls - Ann R. Miele of Wappingers Falls entered into rest Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was 83.
Daughter of the late Alfred and Phyllis LeBrando, she was born on July 20, 1936 in Queens. She married the love of her life, Pasquale A. Miele on October 9, 1960 in the Bronx. Mr. Miele survives at home in Wappingers Falls.
Ann worked as a clerk for Trans Audit in Wappingers Falls, until her retirement in 2010. Ann was a devout Catholic and a long time member of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and music. Above all, she loved time spent with her family. She was the most selfless and loving person you could know.
In addition to her husband, Pasquale, Ann is survived by her children, Robert Miele, Lori Miele-Barr and her husband, Jeffrey, William Miele and his wife, Deborah, and Lynne Miele-Versaci; sister, Marie Cina and her husband, Frank; and her beloved grandchildren, Kayla Miele, Lindsay Doron, Justin Doron, Jessica Miele, Gia Crifo and Christian Versaci.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Freddie and Bill LeBrando, and her grandchildren, Madison Doron and Vincent Crifo.
Family will receive their friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 am at St. Mary's Church, 11 Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9, Fishkill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020