Ann T. Lofaro
Highland, NY - Ann T. Lofaro, 95, a former Poughkeepsie resident, now residing in Highland, died on September 15, 2020. She worked for the F.W. Woolworth Co. for 50 years, 19 of those years as a Traveling Personnel Supervisor.
Born on April 27, 1925 in Highland, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Anzivina and Lucy Ferrera.
She was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Highland where she was a member of the choir.
On November 9, 1952 she married Domenick Lofaro at St. Augustine Church in Highland. Her husband predeceased her.
Mrs. Lofaro is survived by her sister Helen Hoff along with several nieces and nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her sisters Fannie Pizzarelli, Rose Skipp, Jean, Mary and Nancy Anzivina, and her brothers Nicholas and Michael.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday September 20th from 4pm-7pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 38 Main Street, Highland, NY. 12528. In observance of New York State guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more than 33% of our maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside our funeral home and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. We kindly ask after paying your respects, that you exit promptly so that we can continue to move guests in and out of the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday September 21st 10am at St. Augustines RC Church in Highland. In observance of New York State guidelines, there will be limited seating in the church; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside the church and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.