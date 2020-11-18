Ann Wohlfahrt
Rhinebeck - Ann Wohlfahrt of Rhinebeck, NY, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 83. She was a resident at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on June 8, 1937 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late James and Sarah Casey, 1st generation from County Mayo, Ireland. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas of Tolentine Highschool in the Bronx and Miller Secretarial school in New York City. She met the love of her life, Wilson Wohlfahrt, they married on June 15, 1957 at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in the Bronx.
Wilson predeceased her on September 21, 1990. She was also predeceased by her grandson Travis Jeck, sister Joan Farrell and brothers, James and John Casey.
Ann was a longtime parishioner of the Church of the Messiah in Rhinebeck.
She was co-owner of Wilson's Deli in Hyde Park, an employee of Dutchess County Mental Health Dept and Dept Of Emergency Response in Hyde Park for 15 years. She was an Associate Broker with Fraleigh/Rakow Real Estate of Rhinebeck for 20 years. Most importantly, Ann was an amazing wife, mother and daughter.
Her wit, perseverance and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew her.
Survived by her 5 children: Barbara and Christopher Kallop, Rhinebeck, NY: Peter and Donna Wohlfahrt, Ooltewah, TN; Joan and Todd Johnson, Lake Elsinore, CA; Marion and Steve Palmatier, Nokomis, FL and Diane and Steve Schemitsch, Shokan, NY.
8 Wonderful Grandchildren: Tyler Jeck; Sarah and Wilson Wohlfahrt; Jana Rooney, Katelynn and Michael Johnson; Chantel and Collette Wojdylo.
6 Amazing Great Grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours are private for immediate family at Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home.
Services and burial at the Rhinebeck Cemetery will be also be private.
In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhinebeck Rescue Squad.
