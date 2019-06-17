|
|
Anna Caruso Miller
Beacon - Anna Caruso Miller, a lifelong Beacon resident, passed away on June 15, 2019 in Saratoga Springs. She was 87 years old.
Anne was born on November 1, 1931 in Beacon, the daughter of the late Michael A. and Rose Petrillo Caruso. On October 10, 1954 at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon she married David J. Miller. Mr. Miller survives at home. Anne retired in 1994 from Pagones & Cross in Beacon. She was a former officer of the Beacon Junior Social League and a devoted volunteer for the Beacon Reads at the Howland Public Library. Anne was a parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church.
In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by her son, David T. Miller of Hopewell Junction; her daughter, Susan Miller Carbonaro and her husband, Joseph of Saratoga Springs; her grandchildren, Ryan J. Miller (Caroline) of Greenville, SC and Jenice Miller of Kerhonkson.
In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her brothers, Fred (Emma) and Carl (Mary) Caruso; her sisters, Jeannette (Norman) Palmer, Sarah (Robert) Frasca and Marie (Philip) Asper; her nephew, Philip Asper and niece, Sarah Jean Solicito.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, June 18 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. The funeral procession will depart from the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 17, 2019