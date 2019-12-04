|
|
Anna Consalvo
Stormville - Anna Consalvo, 75, a resident of Stormville since 1983 and previously of New Jersey and the Bronx, died on December 3, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born on February 13, 1944 in the Bronx, Anna was the daughter of Frank and Philomena (Dellaquilla) Rufino. She was the only daughter of six children. Three of her brothers predeceased her; Fred Rufino, Rocco Rufino, and her fraternal twin, Aniello Rufino. Her surviving brothers are Frank Rufino and Anthony Rufino.
Anna was a parishioner of St. Columba Church and enjoyed going to the casino. She loved crocheting, arts and crafts, gardening and bowling, where she met her husband of 55 years.
On May 30, 1964 at St. Philip Neri Church in the Bronx, Anna married the love of her life, Julio J. Consalvo who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Julio Consalvo Jr. of Stormville, Lenore Rivera and her husband Leonard of LaGrangeville, and Lisa Pizzola of Poughkeepsie; her grandchildren, Jennie Consalvo, Analisa Pizzola, Diana Pizzola, Kristina Pizzola, Gabriella Rivera and Teodoro Rivera; her great grandson, Theo Hayden, her nephews, Albert Valverde and his wife Carolyn, and Steven Chandler and his wife Gail.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday December 9, 2019 at 10am at St. Columba Church followed by interment at St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Anna's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019