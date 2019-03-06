Anna Hall



LaGrange - Anna Hall, 91 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away at home on Monday, March 4, 2019. Anna was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 4, 1928 to James and Florence Green Higgins. She married Edward H. Hall in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 9, 1947. He predeceased her on January 10, 2010.



A local resident all her life, Anna was employed for 39 years for NY Bell and Verizon as a Technician. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Anna enjoyed bowling, golf, and having pool parties with her friends and family.



Survivors include her sons Eric Hall and significant other Tanya Spatafora of Poughkeepsie, NY, Edward Hall and husband Warren Lindleaf of Sacramento, CA, William (Helen) Hall of Asheboro, NC, grandchildren Ilaynah, Melissa, Billy and Sandi Doremus who took over Anna's care when her husband passed and who loved her like her own mother.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Church Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to the , 2649 South Rd, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or www.alz.org/hudsonvalley



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 6, 2019