Anna Krebs

Anna Krebs Obituary
Anna Krebs

Poughkeepsie - Anna Krebs died February 25, 2020 at The Pines of Poughkeepsie. She was 93. Anna was born on January 29, 1927 to Agnes and Valentin Lippert in Aschaffenburg, Germany.

She married Edgar Krebs and in 1952 immigrated to America with their two sons.

Anna was a homemaker who loved to sew, garden, cook and bake.

Anna was pre-deceased by Edgar and their son Robert. She is survived by her son Dieter (Rosemary) Krebs and Anna's daughter Jane Krebs. Anna has 2 grandchildren and 3 great grand children.

There are no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
