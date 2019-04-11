|
Anna M. Lanari
Beacon - Anna M. Lanari, 94, of Murrells Inlet, SC and formerly of Beacon, NY died on October 5, 2018 at NHC Health Care.
Born in Newburgh NY on October 12, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Vito Mack. The Salutatorian of the NFA Class of 1943 spent almost all of her adult life in Beacon being very active in her church and with the Catholic Daughters of America where she was a past Grand Regent. During her lifetime Anna worked in retail shops on Beacon's Main St. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards, scrabble and going on senior citizen trips at home and abroad. On April 21, 1946 at Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, NY Anna married Henry G. Lanari who predeceased her on September 3, 1984.
Anna is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard and Patty Lanari of Murrells Inlet, SC, Paul and Jeanie Lanari of Virginia Beach, VA and Michael and Yolanda Lanari of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is predeceased by Mack brothers Tony, Joe and Danny; survived by sister Marlene Sebesta of Newburgh, NY; her grandchildren Joann Guay and husband Matthew, Kelly Morgan, Kathryn Larsen and husband Tony, Austin Lanari, the Larsen great grandchildren Zoe, Alanna, and Dekklin, several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, April 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial of Anna's ashes will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 11, 2019