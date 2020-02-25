|
|
Anna Mae Heck
Dover Plains - Anna Mae Heck, 82, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Born on July 17, 1937 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the late Albert Lewis Tompkins, Sr. and Pearl Grey Tompkins.
Anna was known for her compassion for others working as a dedicated caregiver for her entire life. She was employed at the Dutchess County Infirmary in Millbrook, NY for twenty-five years as a certified nurse's assistant. Later she worked as a companion caregiver to Mr. Sam Audia, Mrs. Lomangino, Mrs. Margaret Hall, and for the last ten years, cared for Mrs. Mildred Whalen.
Anna was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Dover Plains. Her faith in Jehovah will be rewarded. She will be remembered, respected and cherished for tirelessly and selflessly caring for family and friends.
Anna is survived by two sons, Richard E. Benson and Gerald J. Benson of Dover Plains; three brothers, William Tompkins of Amenia, NY, Murvin Tompkins of Canaan, CT and Kevin Tompkins of LaGrange, NY and a sister, Sylvia Rhodes of Washington State. She is also survived by two grandsons, Ricky Redl and Sean Benson, and her former husband, George Heck, of Dover Plains.
Anna was predeceased by her former husband, Earl W. Benson in 1976 and two grandsons, Eric and Brandon Benson. She was also predeceased by two brothers, James Tompkins and Albert Tompkins, Jr.; three sisters, Karen Johnson, Mary Finley and Dorothy Jenkins, and a child, Dale Marie Walegurski, who she raised from the age of three weeks until her death at the age of 26.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at . To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020