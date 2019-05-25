Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
73 Pershing Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae Johnson


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Mae Johnson Obituary
Anna Mae Johnson

Raleigh, NC - Anna Mae Johnson, 79, a forty-five year resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Poughkeepsie, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Born on April 3, 1940 in Clinton Corners, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank Johnson and Susie M. Johnson. Ms. Johnson was educated in the Wappingers Central School District. She graduated from the Wappingers High School in 1958. Ms. Johnson was employed for IBM of Poughkeepsie. After relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina, she continued employment with IBM of Raleigh. She retired after over thirty years of service.

She leaves to cherish fond memories her two sons, Steven Johnson and Jon Johnson, and wife, Kimberly all of Raleigh, NC; her brother, Ronald M. Johnson, Sr., and wife, Regina of Poughkeepsie; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in the death by three brothers, Robert F. Johnson, Alexander M. Johnson, and Donald W. Johnson, Sr.; two sisters, Helen J. Johnson and Susie K. Johnson.

Memorial Service for Ms. Johnson will be held 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 73 Pershing Avenue, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601. Rev. Kellie Y. Wofford, Officiating. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now