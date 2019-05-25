|
Anna Mae Johnson
Raleigh, NC - Anna Mae Johnson, 79, a forty-five year resident of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Poughkeepsie, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Born on April 3, 1940 in Clinton Corners, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank Johnson and Susie M. Johnson. Ms. Johnson was educated in the Wappingers Central School District. She graduated from the Wappingers High School in 1958. Ms. Johnson was employed for IBM of Poughkeepsie. After relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina, she continued employment with IBM of Raleigh. She retired after over thirty years of service.
She leaves to cherish fond memories her two sons, Steven Johnson and Jon Johnson, and wife, Kimberly all of Raleigh, NC; her brother, Ronald M. Johnson, Sr., and wife, Regina of Poughkeepsie; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in the death by three brothers, Robert F. Johnson, Alexander M. Johnson, and Donald W. Johnson, Sr.; two sisters, Helen J. Johnson and Susie K. Johnson.
Memorial Service for Ms. Johnson will be held 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 73 Pershing Avenue, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601. Rev. Kellie Y. Wofford, Officiating. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 25, 2019