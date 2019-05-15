Anna Marie Coniglio



Poughkeepsie - Anna Marie Coniglio, known to all as Mary, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Highland to Peter and Margaret Sutera on December 12, 1929. Mary married Andrew Coniglio at St. Augustine's Church in Highland on April 23, 1950. Andrew predeceased her in 1971. Mary is survived by her four loving daughters: Jane Coniglio, Margarite Predatsch (Roger), Andrea Rinaldi (Paul), Marie Vivirito (Dave Meyer). She is survived by her brother, Vincent Sutera and his wife Angie, and her precious grandchildren -- Nicholas Rinaldi, Andrew DeFeo, Christopher Rinaldi, Eric Predatsch, Kara Predatsch, Michael Vivirito, and great granddaughter Quinn DeFeo. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her brother, Charley Sutera and his wife Diane predeceased her. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Sam.



Mary worked for IBM 18 years. She was a dedicated employee/manager and respected by her colleagues.



Mary had a love for all children, especially her beloved grandchildren whom she cherished, they were the light of her life.



She had a passion for knitting, spending countless hours creating many beautiful pieces which she donated to charity and lovingly gave to friends and family.



We would like to thank her care givers from Unlimited who provided outstanding care for two years, Caremount Medical, The Heart Center and the wonderful nurses at Vassar Brothers Hospital, 3rd floor cardiac care center.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Wm. G. Miller and Son Funeral Home Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:15 am in St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12603. Burial will follow in the family plot in Highland Cemetery, Highland, NY.