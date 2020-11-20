Anna Marie Enright



Stanfordville - Anna Marie Enright, 96, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Thompson House, Rhinebeck, NY.



Anna was a former resident of Stanfordville where she was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a communicant of Regina Coeli Church, Hyde Park, and a devotee to the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.



Anna worked for many years as a bus driver for the Pine Plains Central School District; the operator of the Laundromat in Stanfordville, and as tax collector for the Town of Stanford.



Born August 12, 1924 in Port Chester, NY, she was the daughter of Raymond and Bridget Agnes (McMahon) McGeough.



She was predeceased by her husband Frank J. Enright, Jr. on June 13, 1972.



Anna is survived by her children Eileen Weber, and her husband Frank of Stanfordville; Dennis Enright of Hopewell Junction, William Enright, and his wife Wendy of Manhattan; and Raymond Enright, and his wife Kathy-Lynn of LaGrangeville. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jessica (Brian) Weglinski, Brenna (Duane) Phillips, Katherine Weber and Monica Weber; as well as four great grandchildren, Trevor-Ryan, Giuliana, Dylan and Ariella; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her sisters Kathleen Healy and Agnes Hess.



Calling hours are Monday, November 23rd, 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc., 7749 S. Main St., Pine Plains.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 10:30 AM, at the Good Shepherd Church, 3 Msgr. Joy Plaza, Rhinebeck. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bangall.



Masks are required for everyone attending services and social distancing will be enforced.



In lieu of flowers, Masses may be offered in Anna's memory at your family parish.









